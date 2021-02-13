UrduPoint.com
Masses Cooperation Sought To Eliminate Crime

Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Masses cooperation sought to eliminate crime

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem Saturday said that masses cooperation is vital for establishing peaceful and corruption free society.

He said that police personnel were fighting war against crime day and night without caring own lives. He urged the citizens to cooperate with police to eliminate crime in their respective areas.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem expressed these views while listening complaints of citizens at his office.

He said that citizens should avoid fake and baseless applications so that provision of justice could be made possible promptly without wasting time.

He asked citizens to bring the issue in his notice if any police official or employee demanded bribe and he promised strict departmental action against the involved employee.

He said that immorality with citizens and corruption is inexcusable crime.

