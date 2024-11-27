'Masses Have Rejected PTI’s ‘politics Of Fraud, Hypocrisy & Violence’; Says Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the 'politics of lies, hypocrisy & violence' pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Talking to media here, he said the narrative of the PTI had failed miserably and its leaders had to run to avoid arrest.
He strongly rejected the PTI's claims of killing of their activists in cross firing from the law enforcement agencies, terming it 'Totally baseless propaganda'.
He said the PTI concocted fake story of workers’ death after its workers had martyred personnel of the Rangers in a hit and run incident and also martyred the police personnel.
He said Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur was accompanied by the provincial police personnel in plain clothes who were armed with modern weapons including guns and teargas shells.
He remarked that the rioters were using slingshot and sharp stones to harm the police and law enforcement agencies.
He said since morning the PTI had started propaganda about killing of party workers. The management of Polyclinic Hospital had issued a statement denying claims of dead bodies shifted there.
He said that PTI was the only political party which always made bogus claims of killing of its workers. He said last night he personally visited the area from D-Chowk to 7th Avenue but saw nothing which could prove PTI claims of firing on its workers.
He remarked that the PTI leadership had run away from the scene to escape arrest and now they were creating narrative of killings of protestors.
He said if the PTI had proofs of killing of their workers, then they should present post mortem reports and other evidences.
He said 37 Afghan nationals and dozens of criminals involved in terrorism, theft and robberies were arrested from the PTI protest scene.
He said contrary to its claims of playing victim card, the violent PTI workers killed four Rangers and two police personnel and 150 cops were injured.
He questioned as to what justification would the PTI give for use of weapons, firing of tear gas shells and slingshots by unruly mob.
He said that 45 guns and grenades were recovered from the miscreants belonging to the PTI.
He contended that it was preplanned conspiracy to cancel the visit of Belarus President and sabotage the peace of the capital and damage national economy.
Tarar said that the PTI leadership was so inefficient and weak that they could not arrange a sit in without backing of the establishment.
He remarked that 126 days’ sit in of 2014 was also staged with the backing of certain elements in the establishment.
Castigating Bushra Bibi, he said she wanted dead bodies to get political advantage while Ali Amin Gandapur escaped to avoid the arrest.
He was of the opinion that political movements could not be run like this and PTI's political ideology had flopped now.
He said the PTI had the habit of concocting stories and it claimed that Rangers were killed by law enforcement agencies, but CCTV footage proved them wrong and now the culprits had been arrested from Abbottabad.
He said senior leaders of the PTI Atif Khan, Shehrsm Tarakai, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Hamad Azhar and Waqas Akram stayed away from entire protest.
