UrduPoint.com

Masses Out To Hold 'sell-outs' Accountable: Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Masses out to hold 'sell-outs' accountable: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said gone were the days when nobody held accountable to those who sold their conscious for sums of money.

Sharing pictures of the protests in different parts of the country over the opposition's foul play of horse trading ahead of the vote on no-trust motion, he said the masses had awakened and were out to hold "sell-outs" accountable.

Related Topics

Vote Money Opposition

Recent Stories

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke em ..

Traffic police intensify campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

16 minutes ago
 Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukrain ..

Russian trio blast off for ISS in shadow of Ukraine war

16 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for working towards united world fr ..

UN chief calls for working towards united world free of hate

48 minutes ago
 Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy agains ..

Luiz Felipe, Joao Pedro called up for Italy against North Macedonia

1 hour ago
 ‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

‘Woh Kon Hai’ of Hadiqa Kiani stuns fans

2 hours ago
 Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

Bajao shortlists top 10 amazing voice

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>