Masses out to hold 'sell-outs' accountable: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said gone were the days when nobody held accountable to those who sold their conscious for sums of money.

Sharing pictures of the protests in different parts of the country over the opposition's foul play of horse trading ahead of the vote on no-trust motion, he said the masses had awakened and were out to hold "sell-outs" accountable.