Masses prerogative to decide rulers of the country: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that it was prerogative of the masses of Pakistan to decide who should rule the country. In a series of tweets, she said that the on the one hand a parliamentary party meeting was being chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for national development, strengthening of democracy and welfare of the masses. On the other hand, she said that conspiracies were being hatched to create anarchy and block the path of progress of the masses.

She urged Maulana Fazalur Rehman to wait for four years for next elections. She asked him to listen to his own speeches of the previous assembly and seek guidance.

She said that the opposition was worried because unlike the past, in Naya Pakistan of Imran Khan interests of the masses and protection of their rights was given priority.

She said that Naya Pakistan was based on the concept of filling the national exhaust rather than the coffers of the rulers.