UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses Problems Being Resolved Under Open Door Policy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Masses problems being resolved under open door policy

Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadiq said that government taking various steps to bring backward areas equal to developed areas of Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadiq said that government taking various steps to bring backward areas equal to developed areas of Punjab.

He said that masses problems were being resolved at their door steps under open door policy.

Commissioner expressed these views while addressing the open court ceremony at Mud Randan tehsil Jaampur on Thursday. He said that provincial government had initiated various uplift projects worth Rs billions of rupee for uplift of deprived areas of South Punjab.

He said that huge funds were being provided to ensure provision of clean drinking water in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur from Barthi to Ozman and Kohe-Suleman, link roads, rural health centres and improvement of poor people economically.

On this occasion, Commissioner issued orders on various masses complaints on the spot.

Later, Commissioner visited the historical Barund fort and assured restoration of fort by contacting archaeology department.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Water Rajanpur From Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

SC declares Arshad Malik’s appointment as illega ..

3 minutes ago

Ostrich farming a lucrative business with ample in ..

11 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

11 minutes ago

Suspect held during search operation in Multan

11 minutes ago

Lahore Arts Coun organizes lucky draw for Hajj

11 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recov ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.