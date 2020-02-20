Masses problems being resolved under open door policy

Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadiq said that government taking various steps to bring backward areas equal to developed areas of Punjab

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Nasim Sadiq said that government taking various steps to bring backward areas equal to developed areas of Punjab.

He said that masses problems were being resolved at their door steps under open door policy.

Commissioner expressed these views while addressing the open court ceremony at Mud Randan tehsil Jaampur on Thursday. He said that provincial government had initiated various uplift projects worth Rs billions of rupee for uplift of deprived areas of South Punjab.

He said that huge funds were being provided to ensure provision of clean drinking water in tribal areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur from Barthi to Ozman and Kohe-Suleman, link roads, rural health centres and improvement of poor people economically.

On this occasion, Commissioner issued orders on various masses complaints on the spot.

Later, Commissioner visited the historical Barund fort and assured restoration of fort by contacting archaeology department.