Masses' problems to be resolved at earliest

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan was effectively pursuing its policies for the socio-economic development of the area.

Talking to media persons the Deputy Commisioner said that the provincial government was not oblivious to masses' problems and was working steadily to provide relief to people.

He said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and his cabinet were effectively taking measures and monitoring development work in the area.

He was of the view that Gilgit Baltistan was one of the beautiful places for tourisms thus the concerned department was hectically engaged to implement its planes for the uplift of the sector.

He said work on different development projects was underway and those schemes would be timely completed.

he added that the district magistrate had been directed to ensure that shopkeepers sold items at officially prescribed rates.