UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses' Problems To Be Resolved At Earliest

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Masses' problems to be resolved at earliest

The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan was effectively pursuing its policies for the socio-economic development of the area

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The provincial government of Gilgit Baltistan was effectively pursuing its policies for the socio-economic development of the area.

Talking to media persons the Deputy Commisioner said that the provincial government was not oblivious to masses' problems and was working steadily to provide relief to people.

He said Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan and his cabinet were effectively taking measures and monitoring development work in the area.

He was of the view that Gilgit Baltistan was one of the beautiful places for tourisms thus the concerned department was hectically engaged to implement its planes for the uplift of the sector.

He said work on different development projects was underway and those schemes would be timely completed.

he added that the district magistrate had been directed to ensure that shopkeepers sold items at officially prescribed rates.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Electric fans' production down 6.64% in 11 months

16 seconds ago

Governor urges Int'l community to take notice of I ..

19 seconds ago

Doping in cricket: Shaw ban raises questions for I ..

21 seconds ago

PMYAP to launch PM's Hunarmand Jawan Program

23 seconds ago

Report: &#039;Year of Tolerance&#039; gains local, ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: Malik ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.