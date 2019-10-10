Masses' problems to be resolved at earliest: DC Mardan

UrduPoint.com
Thu 10th October 2019

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan here on Thursday said the district administration was committed to resolving masses' problems on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan here on Thursday said the district administration was committed to resolving masses' problems on priority basis.

Talking in a meeting with representatives of Anjuman-e-Thafuz Dukandaran Lund Khorr, the deputy commissioner said a master plan had been chalked out for the development of the area and added that those would be encouraged who identified problems being faced by people in the area.

He assured that problems of Lund Khorr bazaar pertaining to drainage system, sanitation, street lights, and anti dengue spray etc would be resolved at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

