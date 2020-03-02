Masses problems to be resolved at gross root level

Member Provincial Assembly and special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the government was committed to resolve masses problems at their doorstep

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the government was committed to resolve masses problems at their doorstep.

While inaugurating a sewerage scheme at union council 9, Javed Akhtar Ansari said that they were following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to serve masses.

The uplift work is being ensured on merit basis. The government is striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses. An effective strategy is being pursued to minimise inflation.

The masses would surely find relief very soon. On this occasion, city president PTI Malik Adnan Dogar and other PTI workers were also present.