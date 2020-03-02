UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses Problems To Be Resolved At Gross Root Level

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Masses problems to be resolved at gross root level

Member Provincial Assembly and special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the government was committed to resolve masses problems at their doorstep

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and special assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Javed Akhtar Ansari said that the government was committed to resolve masses problems at their doorstep.

While inaugurating a sewerage scheme at union council 9, Javed Akhtar Ansari said that they were following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to serve masses.

The uplift work is being ensured on merit basis. The government is striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses. An effective strategy is being pursued to minimise inflation.

The masses would surely find relief very soon. On this occasion, city president PTI Malik Adnan Dogar and other PTI workers were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

50 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

51 minutes ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

1 hour ago

UN Conducts Mission in Syria's Idlib, Says 'All Mo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.