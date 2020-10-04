Masses' problems to be resolved at their door steps: AIG South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal Sunday said that masses problems would be resolved at their door steps through establishment of new police command in South Punjab.

AIG South Punjab expressed these views during a visit to Bahawalpur.

He directed the police officials to judge their performance itself through self accountability and do justice.

Zafar Iqbal said that police has always served masses during all testing times and also rendered sacrifices.

He said that more initiatives were required to come up to the expectations of masses.

On this occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak said that purpose of police darbar was to listen the problems faced by the employees and their solution.

Earlier, guard of honour was presented to AIG South Punjab upon his arrival at police line Bahawalpur while RPO Zubair Dareshak welcomed the AIG.

AIG South laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-shuhada.

He said that police was playing leading role at each front including corona.

He said that they were following revolutionary reforms in police for provision of justice on merit.

He asked the police officials to be polite with citizens and provide justice on merit.

The district heads made welfare of police personnels top priority.

DPO Rahim Yar Khan Muntazir Mehdi, DPO Bahawalpur Abdul Qudoos Baig and other police officials were also present.