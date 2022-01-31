Masses' problems to be resolved on priority basis: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday directed the district administration to resolve public issues on top priority

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday directed the district administration to resolve public issues on top priority.

He issued these directives while receiving phone calls from the people to listened their grievances.

The DC sought the views of the people regarding transfers, registries, acquisitions, domiciles, arms and driving licenses. The purpose of the citizen's feedback calls was to provide solutions to their problems and revenue-related services.

He directed the district administration to ensure provision of all possible revenue-related facilities and expeditious services. Citizens can register their complaints by contacting the District Control Room 24/7 for identification and feedback.

Earlier, DC Tariq Salam Marwat also chaired a meeting regarding the forest department and directed to take action against illegal forest cutting. The forest magistrates were directed to resolve forest cases and the forest department to fully cooperate with them.

Additional Assistant Commissioners have been given powers of Forest Magistrates Class I under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Ordinance 2020 by the district administration. Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Police Station will be responsible for the boundaries of Cantt, City, Mirpur and Mangal areas.

Additional Assistant II will hear cases of Havelian, Lora and Nara. Additional Assistant Kashminar-3 will be in charge of Bakot, Donga Gali, Bagnotar and Nawanshahr police stations while Additional Assistant Kashminar Revenue will be in charge of Sherwan Police Station/areas.

The meeting was attended by Chief Conservator Forest, DFO Gallies, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief/Human Rights Muhammad Abid, AC Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, ADC-1 Ali Sher, ADC-2 Akasha Karan, ADC-3 Amin ul Hassan and AC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal was present.