Masses' Problems To Be Resolved On Priority Basis: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mehmood has said that effective measures were being taken to extend relief to residents of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi Shahid Mehmood has said that effective measures were being taken to extend relief to residents of the district.

He expressed these views while speaking at an open court (Kuli Katcheri) in Jehangira where masses registered their problems.

Besides people from across the society, all concerned officials of the district administration were present in the forum and people highlighted multi problems from low gas pressure to high prices of daily use commodities, sanitation, overcharging and road infrastructure etc.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned officials to take immediate measures for resolving of problems, masses are facing in the area.

He directed that the concerned staff should regularly visit bazaar to ensure that people got edible items at officially prescribed rates.

He warned officials of the district administration of strict action if they showed negligent and failed to deliver for the welfare of people.

He assured all the problems highlighted in the open forum would be resolved on priority basis.

