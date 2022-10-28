Masses reject 'bloody march': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the Nation has rejected the call for "bloody march" by refusing to become a slave to the foreign-funded person who violated the constitution.

In her tweet in reaction to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's tweet, she said that Pakistan's youth could not become the protectors of "the system of Tosha Khana thief, Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi".

The minister maintained that the people have refused to become pawns in one person's lust for power.