UrduPoint.com

Masses Reject 'bloody March': Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Masses reject 'bloody march': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the Nation has rejected the call for "bloody march" by refusing to become a slave to the foreign-funded person who violated the constitution.

In her tweet in reaction to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry's tweet, she said that Pakistan's youth could not become the protectors of "the system of Tosha Khana thief, Farah Gogi and Bushra Bibi".

The minister maintained that the people have refused to become pawns in one person's lust for power.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Aurangzeb Farah March Bushra Bibi Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

32 minutes ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

1 hour ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.