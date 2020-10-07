Masses reject opposition hue,cry : Dr Akhtar Malik

Public has categorically rejected hue and cry of the opposition on its out of place protest, said Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Public has categorically rejected hue and cry of the opposition on its out of place protest, said Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour here in UC Raam kali on Wednesday, Dr Akhtar Malik, informed that local bodies elections were approaching and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would win this election due to its hard work and performance.

He stated that PTI believed in service of public adding that they were undertaking practical steps instead of tall claims to facilitating the masses.

Punjab government was raising the standard of people's lives by its revolutionary initiatives, the minister said and added that officials were ensuring sales of edibles at notified rates for controlling inflation, Dr Akhtar Malik said.