Masses Reject Opposition's In Gujranwala: Javed Akhtar Ansari

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

Masses reject opposition's in Gujranwala: Javed Akhtar Ansari

Special assistant to CM Punjab and MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari stated that Opposition coalition lacked unity as Gujranwala public meeting exposed the claims of the opponents of PTI government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Special assistant to CM Punjab and MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari stated that Opposition coalition lacked unity as Gujranwala public meeting exposed the claims of the opponents of PTI government.

While talking to APP, Javed Akhtar Ansari remarked that masses rejected the Opposition in the first public meeting.

Similarly, the so-called unity of the Opposition parties looked completely dis-organized.

Ansari stated that the country was making progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Opposition was unable to digest country's progress. MPA Sabeen Gul also remarked that Opposition coalition wanted to seek relief and protest movement was a bid to avoid accountability process only. However, the government would continue action against thieves, she concluded.

