MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) narrative failed amid masses.

PDM is doing politics of protest demonstration to conceal corruption and obtain masses sympathies.

While talking to citizens here, Qureshi remarked that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari disowned PDM's coalition by extending proposal of no-confidence motion.

He maintained that the opposition parties was pursuing agenda of country's enemies. He, however, added that PDM would not succeed. The masses have recognized the politics of opposition. Nadeem Qureshi also observed that the incumbent government's policies were yielding positive results.

The government under honest leadership of Imran Khan was heading towards sustainable progress and prosperity.