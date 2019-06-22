UrduPoint.com
Masses Rejected Elements Who Converted Sindh Into Mohenjodaro-like Ancient Remains: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:19 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday people of Pakistan have rejected those who converted Sindh province into Moenjodaro-like ancient remains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday people of Pakistan have rejected those who converted Sindh province into Moenjodaro-like ancient remains.

Responding to the speech of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a tweet the SAPM said Bilawal should not blame Imran Khan for trial as the cases against his arrested father were initiated during Nawaz Sharif government.

She said the only fault of Imran Khan was that he was ensuring equal implementation of law for rich and the poor, whereas in the past influentials were above the law.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the harsh tone of Bilawal proved that Imran Khan's narrative was backed by the support of people.

She advised Bilawal to focus on the performance of the PPP government in Sindh and disassociate from corruption otherwise the party would be rejected by people of Sindh.

The SAPM said those claiming to be heirs of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto were making hue and cry. She reminded him that his party was answerable to the people of Sindh and that they should also pay heed to the cries of the people suffering badly under the PPP rule. She said why could not he listen the cries of the victims of AIDS in Larkana.

The Special Assistant said remarks of a Supreme Court judge put question mark on performance of Sindh Government.

