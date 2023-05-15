Masses rejected 'mastermind of terrorists', enemies of Pakistan: Marriyum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday called Imran Khan a "mastermind of terrorists and enemy of the country" who had been rejected by the masses.

The people were not ready to be a part of terrorism and anti-state activities carried out by Imran Khan, the minister said in a news statement while reacting to remarks made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

"Since terrorists, armed groups and gangsters have been arrested according to the law then whom you are asking to be ready," she said while referring to the recent statement of Imran Khan.

Those who had desecrated the memorials of martyrs had also been arrested, she said while asking Imran Khan to whom he called to be ready.

She said the terrorists who attacked sensitive government buildings had already been arrested.

Those who set mosques, schools, ambulances and livestock on fire had also been in police custody, she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan would not be allowed to reignite the fire he ignited earlier while sitting at his Zaman Park residence comfortably.