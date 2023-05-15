UrduPoint.com

Masses Rejected 'mastermind Of Terrorists', Enemies Of Pakistan: Marriyum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Masses rejected 'mastermind of terrorists', enemies of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday called Imran Khan a "mastermind of terrorists and enemy of the country" who had been rejected by the masses.

The people were not ready to be a part of terrorism and anti-state activities carried out by Imran Khan, the minister said in a news statement while reacting to remarks made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

"Since terrorists, armed groups and gangsters have been arrested according to the law then whom you are asking to be ready," she said while referring to the recent statement of Imran Khan.

Those who had desecrated the memorials of martyrs had also been arrested, she said while asking Imran Khan to whom he called to be ready.

She said the terrorists who attacked sensitive government buildings had already been arrested.

Those who set mosques, schools, ambulances and livestock on fire had also been in police custody, she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan would not be allowed to reignite the fire he ignited earlier while sitting at his Zaman Park residence comfortably.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Martyrs Shaheed Maryam Aurangzeb Government

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone cal ..

UAE Armed Forces Chief of Staff receives phone call from his French counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roa ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

4 minutes ago
 NA approves resolution to form committee against C ..

NA approves resolution to form committee against CJP

44 minutes ago
 Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry o ..

Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows facilitates entry of over 3,500 dhows in 2023

1 hour ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust ..

1 hour ago
 Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.