MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that masses of Lahore rejected narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The masses did not participate in PDM's public meeting and rendered leadership of Opposition parties disappointed, he added.

While commenting on PDM's public meeting in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan, Qureshi remarked, people of Lahore proved that they were not with PDM's narrative. The masses rejected leadership of 11 political parties. He hailed people of Lahore and stated that they gave their verdict in support of PTI government. Following public meetings at Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Lahore, the PDM's politics was about to collapse, stated Qureshi.