UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses Rejects PDM's Narrative In Lahore: FM Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

Masses rejects PDM's narrative in Lahore: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that masses of Lahore rejected narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The masses did not participate in PDM's public meeting and rendered leadership of Opposition parties disappointed, he added.

While commenting on PDM's public meeting in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan, Qureshi remarked, people of Lahore proved that they were not with PDM's narrative. The masses rejected leadership of 11 political parties. He hailed people of Lahore and stated that they gave their verdict in support of PTI government. Following public meetings at Peshawar, Karachi, Multan and Lahore, the PDM's politics was about to collapse, stated Qureshi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law regulating the expe ..

31 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with US-based Facilio to boo ..

46 minutes ago

UAE ranks first in the Gulf, Arab and the Eastern ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME, Pipeline sign MoU to promote overall ec ..

2 hours ago

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.