Masses stands with PPP: Member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Member of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah has said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always did politics of public welfare and the country's development due to which masses stood with the party.

Speaking in a gathering, at Sobho Dero, district Khairpur on Tuesday, he said he was making all-out efforts for the betterment of the masses in the area.

He said the PPP next election, would come to power with the majority.