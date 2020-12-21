PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said a joint communication strategy would be evolved with the Information and Public Relations Department to educate masses on development initiatives.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bahramand Durrani who called on him here.

Akbar Ayub said his department would have close contact with masses by keeping them apprised about the development projects with help of the Information and Public Relations Department.

He also appreciated services of Director General Information and Public Relations, saying the department would further progress under his supervision and guidance.