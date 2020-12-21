UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masses To Be Apprised On Local Government's Development Schemes: Akbar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Masses to be apprised on local government's development schemes: Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Election and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday said a joint communication strategy would be evolved with the Information and Public Relations Department to educate masses on development initiatives.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Director General Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bahramand Durrani who called on him here.

Akbar Ayub said his department would have close contact with masses by keeping them apprised about the development projects with help of the Information and Public Relations Department.

He also appreciated services of Director General Information and Public Relations, saying the department would further progress under his supervision and guidance.

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Government

Recent Stories

Together For Peace

7 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific launches affordable COVID-19 testing ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, says Hareem Shah

19 minutes ago

Virus, wheat crisis mars household budgets: Mian Z ..

19 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.