Masses To Be Facilitated Through IGP Special Initiative :SSP Investigations

Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi said that people would be provided more facilities through Inspector General of Police (IGP) special initiative program.

Holding an open court during visit of IGP special initiative police station Chehlyak here on Monday, SSP Investigations said that police stations were being upgraded by the inspector general of police in order to resolve public issues on top priority and to restore public trust on the police department.

He said that IGP special initiative programme would be expanded in the city for public facilitation.

Capt (retd) Aamir Khan Niazi said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the department and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

On this occasion, SSP Investigations issued orders to resolve public complaints received in the open court.

He directed Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bashir Ahmed Hiraj to resolve public issue on merit and continue facilitating masses through IGP special initiative programme.

