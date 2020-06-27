Masses to get revised POL prices soon, Fehmida

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,(PTI) Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Saturday said that Pakistan was offering the petroleum products at the lowest rate as compared to the South Asia countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,(PTI) Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Saturday said that Pakistan was offering the petroleum products at the lowest rate as compared to the South Asia countries.

In a statement, she said that the government have to calculate the price mechanism with due procedures and it was a difficult decision, adding that the masses would get revised POL prices soon.

Fehmida said that, "The present political setup in the country was people-centric and its socio-economic agenda was aimed at economic benefits to the people despite big challenges".

She said that government was trying to focus on boosting Pakistan's industrial capacity through joint ventures in priority areas, relocation of labour-intensive export-led industry, SMEs collaboration and enhancement of vocational training capacity.

"The Incumbent government is determined to establish four special economic zones (SEZs) in all provinces which was ignored in past regimes", she added.

She urged the trade bodies especially based in Balochistan to come up with a three-year roadmap for industrialization and export sector strategy before Ministry of Planning Commission and Commerce division; only bashing were not a solution.

"China is progressing by adopting long-term strategies. now must focusing towards adopting the same approach," she added.

She urged business community to consider the payment of taxes as their national obligation.

She said that the government was firm to uplift the masses and check poverty through wealth creation, tax collection and industrialization which is vital for us.

"We all know US$19 billion of current account deficit was the biggest challenge at the time of the incumbent government came in power however the efforts of economic team in stabilization of economy is still required more initiatives i.e strengthening PKR Currency which is currently a huge markup on our debts in the shape of depreciation", she added.

"This is the moment for the country to re-negotiate our social contract; to spend more on healthcare, social safety nets for the poor and linking COVID-19 bailout money for businesses to enter the tax net; as Federal government was striving to strengthen the country's economy in its best possible manner",she added.