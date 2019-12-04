Masses urge district administration to make efforts, ensure monitoring for control of edible prices

The people belonging to all walks of life demanded concerned quarter to pay attention for control of edible prices in the open markets and ensure monitoring of rates of vegetables, fruits and other house hold items

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The people belonging to all walks of life demanded concerned quarter to pay attention for control of edible prices in the open markets and ensure monitoring of rates of vegetables, fruits and other house hold items.

The citizens said that prices of vegetables, fruits, sugar, cooking oil, pulses and other edibles have been reached to its peak in the open markets due to poor attention by the concerned authorities.

They said that house hold items and all edibles have become out of public reach and masses were forced to purchase all items on high rates.

A shopkeeper Khalid talking to APP here Wednesday said he has purchased vegetables and fruits from main market at high price and he was also getting reasonable profit from the customers.

He said that government should ensure balance in demand and supply to reduce prices adding that fuel prices also created negative impacts on the market prices.

He added that market committee price list was being followed for B quality items while A quality items can not be sold on prescribed rates due to high purchased rates.

The concerned quarters have been failed to maintain stability in food prices while poor monitoring was also causing in price hike, a customer Tahir talking to this scribe said.

The shopkeepers were involved in over charging and demanding rates at their own, a customer Faisal while shopping told and added that government machinery was unavailable to monitor the situation.

The official of district administration said monitoring was being ensured across city areas to maintain prices of food items. Strict action will be initiated against people involved in violation of price list; he said and added that government relief would be ensured among masses at any cost.

The price control Magistrates were also making efforts to control prices in the district and strict directions have also been issued by the newly appointed Commissioner Sargodha in this regard.