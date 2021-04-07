UrduPoint.com
Masses Urged To Adopt All Preventive Measures To Avert From Corona

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:08 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday urged the masses to adopt all coronavirus preventative measures, saying, the safety of properties and lives of masses was top priority of the incumbent government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday urged the masses to adopt all coronavirus preventative measures, saying, the safety of properties and lives of masses was top priority of the incumbent government.

He said the whole world admired the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government on corona policy. He, however, said that the current wave was very dangerous and people must use face mask and keep social distancing.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar about awareness drive of coronavirus on world health day here.

Nadeem Qureshi said the frontline health workers, elderly people of 50 years age were being vaccinated in first phase while the people of 30 and over 30 years would be vaccinated against the virus soon.

He informed that 10 million vaccines would reach the country in April and the government was also going to allow private sector for bringing the vaccine.

The parliamentary secretary said that over 40 percent population was facing poverty and country could not bear complete lockdown.

He said the billions of rupees were distributed among poor people through Ehsaas programme in a transparent way.

Later, awareness walk was arranged and face masks were distributed among the citizens.

