Masses urged to adopt healthy habits to avoid seasonal skin diseases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Renowned Dermatologist, Prof Dr Ikram Ullah Khan urged the masses to adopt healthy lifestyle habits for avoiding seasonal skin diseases in summer.

Talking to a private news channel, he revealed that there is about 50 to 80% increase in skin problems during summer due to perspiration and dehydration which results in loss of minerals and lack of appetite.

Various skin aliments like heat rashes, fungal disease, photosensitive dermatitis, melasma, prickly heat, nail infections, and acne (pimples) were increased in hot weather.

Poor personal hygiene, professional compulsions and scarcity of fresh water in summer season increases various skin aliments, he informed.

He said the use of detergents and substandard cosmetic products also caused different skin diseases among women. Some skin diseases have automatically increased in summer; therefore, people should adopt preventive measures in this regard, he suggested.

He said women and men should apply sunblock creams or lotions to avoid severity of weather.Excess sweating causes allergies, fungal and bacterial infections if not treated on time, it can cause permanent damage to the complexion, he added.

"Summer demands extra care for skin. Various types of summer boils, heat rashes, fungal, viral and bacterial infections spread faster due to photo-toxic effects and perspiration." For precautions, one must take bath twice, avoid eating too much spicy food, increase intake of liquids and use anti-fungal powder on forehead, neck, back and underarms, he suggested.

He advised the people to consume hygienic food, fresh water, use separate towel, wear light colour dress, avoid direct exposure to sunlight, spicy foods and applying substandard cosmetics products for keeping themselves safe from skin diseases.

