Masses urged to consume mangoes cautiously to avoid health problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Doctors and health experts Thursday urged people to consume mangoes cautiously in order to avoid medical conditions.

"If mangoes over consumed, can cause bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, ulcers and indigestion," they warned.

Pakistan is one of the largest producers of mango producing 1.9 million tons of fruit and the fourth-largest exporter with around 5-7% export of mangoes the world over.

Mangoes are one of the most eaten fruit in Pakistan; they are famous for their sweetness and delicious taste and several other qualities of mango also include the capability of enabling a healthy digestive system in the human body.

It contains a bundle of digestive enzymes that help in breaking down larger food molecules into easily dissolvable elements to be easily absorbed by the body.

According to the health physician, Dr Khawaja Waseem Abbass despite a lot of mango benefits, one should not eat them in bulk as an excess of nutrients can cause problems in the body due to a misbalance of enzymes. One should keep a balanced intake of sweet fruit to avoid any other damage to the human body.

Aqil Malik, a student said mango is the favourite fruit of every young and old, everyone eats mango with great passion, according to him, eating mango in excess might harm human health, but its nutrients and rich vitamins heal health.