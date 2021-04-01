UrduPoint.com
Masses Urged To Ignore Misleading Propaganda Against Polio Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Masses urged to ignore misleading propaganda against polio vaccination

D I KHAN , April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner D.I Khan, Arif Ullah Thursday urged masses to ignore the misleading agenda against polio vaccination and save future of their children by administering them anti-polio drops.

He was chairing a meeting held here to discuss the progress of ongoing polio campaign. The meeting among others was attended by officials of health department and representatives of World Health Organization.

The deputy commissioner also directed utilization of available resources for eliminating polio and said people should join hands against the crippling disease that had jeopardized the future of children.

He said that polio had been wiped out from majority of countries adding it was our moral duty to work against the crippling disease.

He also directed efforts to placate parents that were against polio vaccination and create awareness about the safety of vaccine.

