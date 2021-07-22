Masses urged to maintain cleanliness during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal has urged masses to dispose offal of sacrificial animals at proper places and help district administration in its efforts to maintain cleanliness in the district.

He said that cleanliness is an essential ingredient of our religion and it is the duty of every citizen to maintain cleanliness in their areas.

He said that proper disposal of offal would not only improve cleanliness but it would also prevent the spread of various diseases that emerge due to poor sanitation.

He said that masses could contact control room of district administration on 0945-9250003 and 0945- 825060 for help and assistance.