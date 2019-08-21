Masses voted PTI to power to end status quo, practical steps being taken to improve legal system: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that people of Pakistan gave the mandate to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for change in status quo as they wanted to get rid of the issues related to obsolete and rotten legal system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that people of Pakistan gave the mandate to the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for change in status quo as they wanted to get rid of the issues related to obsolete and rotten legal system.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari, here she said it was not possible to effect any practical change without amending laws, changing thoughts and practical approach.

She said that during past one year, the Law Ministry has introduced several new bills, ordinances and amendments in laws to fulfill its promise of change at the grassroots level. The people of Pakistan voted for the PTI to bring revolutionary changes in the prevailing system and time has come to share with the media and the nation how much justice the government has done with this issue in one year.

Dr Firdous said that big hurdle in the provision of inexpensive and timely justice was 1840 civil procedure code (CPC) which would now be abolished whereas its 844 related laws have been put on line for convenience of the people. She said that credit for changes almost 180 years old CPC goes to PTI government and which has been taking positive steps for achievement of the goal.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said that PTI government had taken affective measures for provision of speedy justice to people and for the purpose Ministry of Law had drafted various recommendations for amendments in laws.

He said that Law Division had drafted various bills including Letter of Administration and Succession Certificate, Women Enforcement Bill, Legal and Justice Authority Bill, Service Tribunal and many other laws.

�He said that the government had approved various laws including financial supplementary Act 2019, Elections Act 2019, Finance Act and others whereas various laws were implemented through presidential ordinance including Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance 2019, Assets Declaration Ordinance, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Ordinance, National Counter Terrorism Authority Ordinance and others.

He disclosed that cabinet committee for law and justice held 12 meetings in this term and decided over 83 pending cases regarding various bills after consulting the stakeholders.

Farogh Naseem said that for the first time Ministry of Law and Justice had put over 844 laws at the website�www.pakistancode.gov.pk,�which can be approached by any citizen.

He said that PTI government had appointed 29 judges and 9 special courts and tribunals for speeding up the provision of justice procedure.

Parliamentary Secretary Maleeka Bukhari said that Law Ministry has given a 55-step plan to overcome the women problems under women action plan. She said that Christian Marriage Bill has also been approved by the cabinet which would prove a big step towards protection of minority rights.