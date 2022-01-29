Masses want to see corrupt people behind bars: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, and Development Asad Umar on Friday said that masses wanted to see corrupt people behind the bars.

The people have great expectation from the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government and the leadership who came to power to eliminate corruption from the society.

He said as per the report of the national institutions, the corruption index had declined.

Commenting on the international transparency report about the corruption, he said Indian media had been trying to malign the neighboring country's efforts taken for freedom of expression and eradicating corruption.

He, however said that the incumbent government was taking all possible measures to root out corruption from the society.

He further stated that Opposition party members have a perception about the PTI leadership that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincerely working against the corruption.