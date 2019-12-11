Masses welcome revival of cricket in Pakistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday congratulated Pakistani nation for revival of test cricket and said Pakistanis were great lover of sports

Talking to a private news channel, the senator welcomed the revival of international test cricket in Pakistan in the wake of arrival of Sri Lankan cricket team which disseminates peace message to world.

He said it is a positive step that under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan people from other countries started visiting Pakistan which rebuilds confidence on our country.

Faisal hoped that more foreign teams would also visit Pakistan to play cricket as country is again a secure place for sports.

He said recently Royal couple and other famous personalities have visited the country which proved that people around the world had trust in the policies being pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He further criticized that both corrupt political parties Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League -N leadership are making efforts to strike a deal to protect their interests but he suggested to opposition parties to show maturity for the interest of public instead of demanding production orders and other deals with government.

He made it clear that corrupt opposition parties would never get any 'deal or Dheal' from PTI government as accountability was on top in the PTI's manifesto and if the government failed to fulfill that promise, there would be no justification with public.

He urged the opposition leaders to refrain from criticizing government and should take practical steps for public welfare.

Some politicians in opposition parties are good and serious for the country' legislation but they were not in front of their parties but hopefully all ongoing political crises would be resolved smoothly, he added.

He further criticized about the opposition statements that opposition leaders wanted to get public sympathies and attention through media coverages but they should keep in their minds that people would not be fooled anymore with their false statements.

Senator Faisal Javed also claimed that the mantra of 'minus one' by the opposition has weighed heavy on their own ranks.

Javed claimed that the government had gained momentum and the opposition was losing more ground with each passing day.

Past rulers had adopted a royal and lavish lifestyle and plunged the country into the quagmire of debts, he mentioned.

He said it is difficult to remove Maryumm Nawaz Name from Exit Control List and there is no need for her to go abroad as her two brothers are already taking care of her father.

He said, the government's efforts have brought economic stability to the country which is giving fruitful results.

Replying a query about Nawaz Sharif further stay, he said they would comment on this issue after they received the report from medical board.

Present government would not remove Maryam Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and would not allow her to go abroad, he added.

To another question about Kashmir, he urged the international community and human right bodies to end right abuse and atrocities by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He saluted brave Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

He also reassured Kashmiris that Pakistan would stand by them and continue to provide its political, moral and diplomatic support to their just struggle forself-determination.

It was the first time in the history that Pakistan's prime minister is highlighting Kashmir issue at any international forum seriously, he said adding, Pakistan would not leave them alone or at the mercy of circumstances.