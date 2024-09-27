Masses Welfare Government's Top Priority: AJK PM
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 09:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Friday said welfare of the masses was government's key priority.
Addressing a reception ceremony hosted by former advisor Sardar Amjad Yusuf at Mandol Buttle town in Poonch Division, the PM said that a big welfare package would be announced soon to remove sense of deprivation amongst the people of the area.
Anwaar ul Haq said that he can feel the pain, suffering, and hardships the people settled in the areas near LoC have been enduring.
He said that the social protection program and other mega-projects launched by the government would be instrumental in providing relief to the common masses.
The PM said that BHU has been upgraded to HRC, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the people living near LoC. He said that the shortage of teaching staff in girls' schools would be met soon.
The Prime Minister Haq thanked former advisor Sardar Amjad Yusuf for organizing a grand reception in his honor.
Earlier, on his arrival at Buttle Mandol, the PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was warmly welcomed by people of the area.
He was accompanied by government ministers including Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Zafar Iqbal Malik, and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PU HCBF to organise graduation ceremony on Saturday12 minutes ago
-
PU awards three PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews actions against illegal LPG cylinders sale12 minutes ago
-
Female constable murder: Accused remanded in police custody on 4-day remand32 minutes ago
-
BoR introduces comprehensive reforms for public facilities: Nabeel Javed42 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases additional funds for treatment of injured Ghazi officers52 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to provide interest-free loans to doctors: Health Minister1 hour ago
-
Meeting of nominations for Engineering Quota Seats of GB students held1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police ensuring strict actions for environmental protection, smog prevention1 hour ago
-
IGP emphasizes important role of mosques in promoting societal reforms1 hour ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announced SSC Part-II annual examination results1 hour ago
-
Direct hooks removed during operation against power theft In DIKhan1 hour ago