MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Friday said welfare of the masses was government's key priority.

Addressing a reception ceremony hosted by former advisor Sardar Amjad Yusuf at Mandol Buttle town in Poonch Division, the PM said that a big welfare package would be announced soon to remove sense of deprivation amongst the people of the area.

Anwaar ul Haq said that he can feel the pain, suffering, and hardships the people settled in the areas near LoC have been enduring.

He said that the social protection program and other mega-projects launched by the government would be instrumental in providing relief to the common masses.

The PM said that BHU has been upgraded to HRC, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the people living near LoC. He said that the shortage of teaching staff in girls' schools would be met soon.

The Prime Minister Haq thanked former advisor Sardar Amjad Yusuf for organizing a grand reception in his honor.

Earlier, on his arrival at Buttle Mandol, the PM Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq was warmly welcomed by people of the area.

He was accompanied by government ministers including Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Zafar Iqbal Malik, and others.

