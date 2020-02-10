UrduPoint.com
Masses Welfare Top Agenda Of PTI: Nuzhat Pathan

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nuzhat Pathan on Monday said PTI led government would change the destiny of the common man its pro-poor policies would improve their living standard.

"PTI government's sole agenda is prosperity of the poor man who were neglected in past by those having vested interests," she said while speaking to a private news channel.

The leader said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is the only political party which could serve poor masses with true spirit.

She added that improvement in education, healthcare, agriculture, and social sectors was given importance by the PTI government.

Corrupt past rulers came into power a number of times, but nothing was done to overcome the backwardness of the common people, she added.

She mentioned that the shelter home project aimed to facilitate orphans, street children, homeless and those who slept on roads.

PTI would bring more people over poverty line and certain measures have already been taken in this regard, she added.

"Welfare of humanity was motto of the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan" , she said adding, "government has been taking steps for the betterment of the weaker segments of the society".

PM Imran Khan pays surprise visits to shelter homes to personally inspect the facilities provided to the homeless, she stated.

