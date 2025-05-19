- Home
Massive Anti-smuggling Operation At Yousuf Goth Terminal Leads To Seizure Of Smuggled Goods Worth Millions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi, acting on credible intelligence the Pakistan Customs conducted a successful raid at Yousuf Goth Terminal with the assistance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh.
The joint operation targeted multiple warehouses at the bus terminal, leading to the seizure of a large cache of smuggled foreign goods worth millions of rupees, according to spokesperson for Customs on Monday.
The confiscated items include powdered milk, hazardous betel nut, Chinese salt, smuggled fabric, cosmetics, tiles, food items, and detergent powder.
The seized goods have been transported to ASO warehouse for further legal action, detailed inspection, and final valuation. Further investigations are underway.
