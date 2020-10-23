Massive blaze engulfs textile factory in Faisalabad

Massive fire broke out at a textile factory located at Millat Road in Faisalabad on Friday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Massive fire broke out at a textile factory located at Millat Road in Faisalabad on Friday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the fire initially erupted on one side of the factory and has engulfed the entire area very quickly.

Upon hearing about the incident, fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and started relief activities, a private news channel reported.

The roof of the factory has also been collapsed hampering rescue operation. The blaze has been uncontrollable for hours.

Three fire brigade vehicles are still at the site to douse the flames.