Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Green Pakistan Tourism has launched a comprehensive cleaning campaign in the forests of Kalam with the aim to restore and promote tourism in the picturesque region.

The campaign garnered widespread support, with the Pakistan Army, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department, district administration, local residents, and a large contingent of students participating in the initiative, ptv reported on Tuesday.

The collaborative effort aims to protect and preserve the natural beauty of Kalam, making it an attractive destination for tourists.

The campaign has already seen significant progress, with a large number of saplings planted in various areas across the region, including Takht Bai, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dir, and Chitral.

The cleaning campaign is a crucial step towards restoring Kalam's lost glory as a popular tourist destination.

By involving local communities and stakeholders, the initiative aims to promote sustainable tourism practices and ensure the long-term conservation of the region's natural resources.

"The successful execution of the campaign is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, as a surge in tourism is likely to generate employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region," the PTV said.