UrduPoint.com

Massive Cleanliness Drive Continues In Rural Areas For Second Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Massive cleanliness drive continues in rural areas for second day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The sanitation department of the apex civic agency of the federal capital on Sunday continued its massive cleanliness campaign in rural areas on second consecutive day.

According to a press release, as many as 60 sanitary workers, four tractor trollies, one excavator, one tractor bucket including two dumpers carried out the sanitation work in Alipur Farash, Lehtrar Road, Tramri, Tarlai Kalan and other localities despite holiday.

The collected garbage waste was being dumped at the dumping site.

Related Topics

Road Alipur SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of f ..

Dubai Holding hosts coding session in support of first official UAE Codes Day

14 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness ..

Al Jalila Hospital and Duracell to raise awareness on risks of accidental ingest ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border cont ..

UAE, UK to conduct exercise to toughen border controls against illicit finance

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis ..

Emirates Mars Mission launches Mars Data Analysis Competition for UAE students

2 hours ago
 Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dub ..

Saeed Al Tayer highlights efforts to transform Dubai into carbon-neutral economy ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedu ..

Dubai achieves 61% reduction of government procedures for doing business, surpas ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.