Massive cleanliness drive continues in rural areas for second day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :The sanitation department of the apex civic agency of the federal capital on Sunday continued its massive cleanliness campaign in rural areas on second consecutive day.

According to a press release, as many as 60 sanitary workers, four tractor trollies, one excavator, one tractor bucket including two dumpers carried out the sanitation work in Alipur Farash, Lehtrar Road, Tramri, Tarlai Kalan and other localities despite holiday.

The collected garbage waste was being dumped at the dumping site.