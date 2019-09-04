(@FahadShabbir)

Massive carbon dioxide (mt CO2), being emitted by industrial sector in neighbouring countries, has made Pakistan's environment vulnerable to global warming, an environmental expert said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Massive carbon dioxide (mt CO2), being emitted by industrial sector in neighbouring countries, has made Pakistan 's environment vulnerable to global warming, an environmental expert said Wednesday.

Sharing the global data, compiled by a US-based data service provider company, Knoema Corporation, Research Fellow here at Sustainable Development Institute of Pakistan Dr Imran Saqib Khalid told APP that Green House Gas (GHG) emission in metric tonnes of Carbon dioxide (mt CO2) was released into the air annually.

According to the data, in 2017, India emissioned mt CO2 per year 2,466.79, China's emissioned were the largest in the world around 9,838.75 mt CO2, whereas Pakistan released 198.81 mt CO2.

Dr Khalid said: "Coal fired power plants are still operational in India and China but Germany has shut it down to keep its environment clean.

Actually these plants are the major source of GHG emission," he added.

Dr Imran said the GHG emissions mainly comprised of CO2, methane, hydrofluorocarbon (HFCs) and others, create a layer in the air which remains for many years and block the sun rays. "This will lead to the phenomenon of global warming," he added.

To a question, he said, no matter how advanced technology China could develop to prevent polluted emissions of coal fired power plants but it could not be able to control the CO2 in the air.

In 2018, coal power plants in United States of America had contributed 80 percent of CO2 across the country which had unleashed the severity of coal based emissions impacting the environment, he added.