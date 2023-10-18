Massive cordon and search operations underway in Shopian district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Indian forces’ personnel launched massive cordon and search operations in various areas of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The operations were jointly launched by Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police in Manihal, Aloora and DK Pora areas of the district, KMS reported.

Police claimed to have arrested at least one youth. The detained youth was identified as Bilal Ahmad Shah, son of Miraq Shah, a resident of Vessu Qazigund.