Massive Crackdown Against Drug Peddlers, Criminals In Full Swing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police during a drive against anti-social elements arrested 11 outlaws including five drug peddlers in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, the police spokesperson said on Tuesday

He said a team of the Noon police station arrested two lady drug peddlers, identified as Shamim and Fazeelat and recovered 1150 gram heroin and 1090 gram hashish from their possession. A team of the Aabpara police arrested drug peddler identified as Albert Javed Masih and recovered 1150 gram heroin from his possession.

Bhara Kahu and Sihala police teams arrested two drug peddlers namely Waqar Alias Vicky and Arslan and recovered 2000 grams heroin and 1025 gram hashish from their possession.

Similarly Koral and Nilore police teams apprehended two accused namely Hamza and Arslan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Khanna police arrested accused namely Shakeel and recovered a 30 bore pistol.

Sihala, Ramana and Bhara Kahu police teams arrested three accused namely Dawood, Aamir Shahzad, and Habib Ur Rehman and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

He said the cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation was underway.

The spokesman said the ICT police had accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens were also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

