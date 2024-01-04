Open Menu

Massive Crackdown Against Overloading Ordered

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a bid to curb dangerous overloading practices, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar on Thursday ordered to launch a massive crackdown on vehicles exceeding specified load limits. The directive includes the cancellation of licenses for drivers engaging in hazardous overloading.

Officers have also been instructed to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles loaded with goods beyond the permissible limit. Vehicle owners and drivers are warned not to surpass the designated load and speed limits.

In a press statement, CTO Ammara Athar said that heavy traffic was prohibited to enter in the city before 11 PM, and measures have been taken to enforce this restriction.

To enhance safety on the roads, directives include covering sand, soil, and other pollutants on tractor trailers. Loader vehicles were required to install head and back lights, as well as reflectors. Stringent measures will be taken against vehicles posing a potential threat based on past incidents.

To ensure effective implementation, the Traffic Police has deployed 8 senior wardens and 24 wardens to monitor both internal and external routes within the city. The crackdown aimed to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of fatal accidents in Lahore, she added.

