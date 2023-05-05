UrduPoint.com

Massive Crackdown On Wheat Smuggling Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DIG Sukkur Javed Sonharo Jiskani, a massive crackdown on inter-provincial smuggling continues in Sukkur division on Friday.

The DIG directed the SSPs Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to continue operations against inter-provincial smuggling without discrimination.

He emphasized the police teams to ensure full support to government departments in action against hoarding of wheat and putting the accused behind the bars.

