Massive crackdown underway to curb drug criminal activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The police launched massive crackdown against those involved in criminal activities including drug sellers in the capital and arrested 21 persons during last 24 hours besides recovery of huge cache of liquor and narcotics from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

A team headed by Station House Officer Bani gala police station succeeded to arrest eight drug pushers during an operation who have been identified as Mehmood Sultan, Safeer, Zaheer, Imran, Shabbir, Nasir Aslam, Faraqat.

Meanwhile, two drug pushers Hussain and Sohail Pervez were held and a total of 1100 gram hashish, 15 wine bottles and one 30 bore pistol as well as ammunition were also recovered from them.

Another accused Mehmood Sultan was held for his involvement in street crime in various area of Islamabad and further investigation is underway from him.

Kohsar police arrested Khuram Shahzad and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Karachi Company police arrested Adil and recovered 440 gram hashish from him. Golra police arrested Athar and recovered 1215 grams hashish from him, while police also arrested two accused Tariq and Noor Khan allegedly involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Habib and recovered 115 gram hashish from him. Khanna police arrested accused Waheed khan and recovered 1125 grams hashish and 105 gram heroin from him while the police also arrested two bootleggers Mobeen and Awais and recovered 20 liter alcohol from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Shahid and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Saddam involved in bike lifting while Tarnol police arrested an illegal immigrant from Afghanistan identified as Shahzada.

Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.

During special checking in the whole city, the police checked 509 vehicles, 919 motorcycles and 370 persons. A total of 194 motorbikes being driven without documents were impounded while 46 professional beggars and 31 suspects were shifted at different police stations.