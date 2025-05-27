Open Menu

Massive Data Breach Hits Social Media Platforms; Users Urged To Secure Accounts: Cyber Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Cyber security expert Syed Muhammad Anwar on Tuesday urged social media users to change passwords after a major breach exposed over 1.8 billion records from platforms like Google, microsoft, and Facebook.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that a high-priority alert was issued by the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) in this regard.

He emphasized that at least 184 million passwords have been confirmed as compromised, posing serious risks to users’ privacy and data security.

Anwar strongly advised users to immediately change the passwords of all sensitive apps and online accounts.

He also urged the public to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

“This breach is a wake-up call for all internet users in Pakistan and around the world to take digital security more seriously,” he added.

