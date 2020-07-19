UrduPoint.com
Massive Decline Reported In Country's Polio Cases, Says UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Massive decline reported in country's polio cases, says UNICEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A massive decline has been reported in polio cases in Pakistan during the over last two decades, says a report of UNICEF.

According to the report the decline started since the launch of the Pakistan's 'Polio Eradication Programme in 1994' UNICEF report said.

The cases have dropped to only eight in 2018 from over 20,000 cases every year during early in 1990s.

UNICF report also mentioned that polio vaccination campaigns have been temporarily suspended to contain the spread of COVID-19 however, plans are in place to start the vaccination of children as soon as possible.

