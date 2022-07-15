Massive decrease in petrol, diesel prices widely hailed in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :People of all walks of life here on Friday welcomed the massive decrease of petroleum and diesel prices by the prime minister and termed it a massive relief to the price-hike stricken people.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP spokesman and member provincial assembly told APP that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif deserves appreciation for providing huge relief to the public following reduction of prices of petroleum by Rs 18.50 per litre and diesel by Rs 40.54 per litre.

He said the prime minister had also reduced kerosene prices by Rs 33.81 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs 34.71, which was a significant relief to people.

"The time of difficulties has gone and a new era of providing comfort and bringing ease in the lives of people has started due to PML-N led government prudent economic and financial policies that started bringing the economy back on track," he said.

He said the government had shifted financial benefits to the masses after reduction of petroleum products in the international market and had restored confidence of international monetary institutions. Wali said the prime minister had fulfilled yet another promise after slashing prices of petroleum products last night as per the wishes and aspirations of the public.

The PML-N leader said the PTI-led former government was responsible for all the economic and financial woes in the country, adding time was required to clear the economic landmines laid by the previous rulers.

He claimed the judgment of apex court had exposed propaganda of former prime minister Imran Khan and unnerved the PTI leadership.

"Definitely, the SC verdict was historic that would help strengthen democracy and that no speaker or deputy speaker of any assembly would be able to pass unconstitutional and illegal ruling in future", he added.

Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor of Economics Department, University of Swabi also welcomed the prime minister's decision and termed it as a significant relief to people despite global economic recession.

Welcoming the announcement of Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail regarding reaching of an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Muhammad Naeem said the agreement would help bring stability to the country's economy and reduce inflation significantly.

In the last 45 days, he said, "Our rupee has taken a hit against the US Dollar but has appreciated against the Euro, Pound and Yen." He said the Govt-IMF agreement would also help reduce the value of dollar against rupee besides arresting inflation and price hike in the country.

The assistant professor said the petroleum products' price slashing would help bolster construction and agriculture industries besides bringing positive changes in life of the common man.

Financial expert Sumbal Riaz, former information officer Misal Khan, tribal elder Asghar Afridi, farmers, laborers and transporters' unions leaders have also welcomed decrease in prices of petroleum products and termed it a great relief to the masses. They expressed the hope that the KP government would hold constructive negotiations with the transporters in order to reduce transports' fare on intercity and provincial routes.