Massive Demonstrations Against Indian Troops' Operation In Pulwama

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Massive demonstrations against Indian troops' operation in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Massive demonstrations erupted on Sunday, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported.

The troops laid a siege in Mitrigam area of the district and started searches. People took to the streets and held forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the troops and protesters. The troops arrested two youth during the clashes.

The military operations and clashes were going on when last reports came in.

