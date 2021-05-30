Massive drive launched to sensitize universities' students about KJP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :In an ambitious, yet much-needed move, the government has launched a massive drive to sensitize the universities' students about benefits of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), aimed at ensuring socio-economic empowerment of the youth through their skill development, financial inclusion, and civic and political engagement.

Leading from the front, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar visited multiple universities in the Federal Capital to highlight salient features of the KJP and sensitize the youth on its different components.

He visited different universities including the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), the National University of Technology, Bahria University and others and addressed the KJP's certificate and loan distribution ceremonies there.

Addressing a cheque & certificate-distribution ceremony of the KJP at the NUML the other day, he said massive drive had been launched to create awareness among the universities' students about the initiative.

Usman Dar said his aim to visit the universities was to sensitize the youth about the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been stressing to change prevailing mindset of the young people about getting jobs. "Our youth prefers to get jobs in the public sector, but this has to be changed as future lies in start-ups," he added.

He said the youth, before completing their education, should premeditate about starting their own business so that they could create jobs, adding they should not hesitate from launching their own start-ups as the government would not leave them alone in the entire process.

He mentioned that at least 17,000 young entrepreneurs were declared eligible for the provision of soft loans under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of the KJP.

"Around 10,000 businesses have already been launched with disbursement of around Rs nine billion [out of the total parked amount]," he added.

This is the beginning," he said, adding the government, in line with the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had set a target to facilitate around 200,000 to 300,000 young people in opening their own businesses across the country.

To achieve this target, he said, government had decided to engage the micro-financing institutions and organizations, and would add another tier in the existing programme to offer upto Rs 2 million loans without any collateral.

Elucidating another major component of the KJP, he said skills in conventional and high-tech trades were also being provided to around 170,000 youth to enable them availing jobs in the local and international markets.

The SAPM noted that around 37,000 young people had completed their six-month courses in traditional and high-tech trades under its first phase, while training of another batch of 55,000 youth was underway.

He said that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would soon enroll the rest of targeted youth for the various trainings under the programme.

He also mentioned other programmes under the KJP, aimed at engaging them in civic and political activities.