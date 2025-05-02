Open Menu

Massive Drug Consignment Seized In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Massive drug consignment seized in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The district police have seized a large consignment of narcotics including heroin, hashish, ice and opium, brought from Peshawar for sale in the region and arrested the accused.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Saddar police station Inspector Muhammad Razzaq, along with his team, conducted an operation and arrested a woman named Shama, wife of Tauqeer, a resident of Miana Pura, Sialkot.

The police party recovered a large quantity of drugs worth millions of rupees from her possession, including 7kg hashish, 6kg heroin, 6kg ice, and 8kg opium, along with Rs. 1,042,000 in cash.

The SHO said the accused had a previous record in drug trafficking cases and during interrogation, the accused said that she used to bring drugs from Peshawar and supply them to different areas of Sialkot district.

