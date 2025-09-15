Massive drug smuggling attempt from Afghanistan to Pakistan foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has foiled a major drug smuggling attempt from Afghanistan into Pakistan, seizing a massive consignment of heroin and crystal meth (ice).

According to an ANF spokesperson on Monday, the narcotics were being transported in a cargo truck through the Torkham border terminal.

The smugglers had concealed the drugs inside a truck loaded with honeybees.

During inspection, officials discovered 17,500 kilograms of heroin and 4,500 kilograms of ice hidden in secret compartments of the vehicle. The seized drugs are estimated to be worth 246 million rupees.

The truck driver, an Afghan national, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigations are underway.